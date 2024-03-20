Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

