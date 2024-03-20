Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 815.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

