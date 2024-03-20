Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $54,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 913.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

