Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,899 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

