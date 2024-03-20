Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $56,000 Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $548,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKST opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

