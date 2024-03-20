Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UAL opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.