Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $69,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWP opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

