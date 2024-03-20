Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

