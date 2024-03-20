Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

