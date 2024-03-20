Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $46,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

