Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $47,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.
iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance
iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Latin America 40 ETF
iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.
