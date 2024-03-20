Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $58,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
JAAA opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $51.38.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.