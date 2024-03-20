Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $58,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

