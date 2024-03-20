Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $74,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

