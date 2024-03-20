Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.93 and its 200 day moving average is $189.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $203.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

