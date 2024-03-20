Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

