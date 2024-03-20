Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

