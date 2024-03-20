Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

