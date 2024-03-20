Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.