Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2,688.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,019,000 after acquiring an additional 71,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.86.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

