Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 777.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.