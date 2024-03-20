Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 357 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,209,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

