Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,766 BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of BKAG opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

