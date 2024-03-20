Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 424.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

