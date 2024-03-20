Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 404.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

