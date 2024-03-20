Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
