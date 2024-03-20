Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

