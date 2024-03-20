Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5,595.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

