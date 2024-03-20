Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $589,799.51 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 9,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $589,799.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,450.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Kim Coffin sold 351 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $21,926.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

