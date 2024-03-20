SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

