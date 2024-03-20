Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $190.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.25.

NYSE:DRI opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

