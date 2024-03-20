StockNews.com Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

