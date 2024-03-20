Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 214 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MNST opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.