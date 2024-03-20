StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 145 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.11.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

