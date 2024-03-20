Terri F. Graham Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Terri F. Graham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $316,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

