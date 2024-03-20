The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Buckle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

