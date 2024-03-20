The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Insider Purchases $310,415.93 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) insider David Kanen purchased 73,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Kanen acquired 191,585 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $718,443.75.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. On average, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,712,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 171,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

