Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

TMO stock opened at $582.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

