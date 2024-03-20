TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.46.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

