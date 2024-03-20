Tompkins Financial Corp Has $40.98 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

