TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

