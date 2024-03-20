Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.