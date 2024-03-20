TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

About TransUnion



TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

