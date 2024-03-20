UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $365,440.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00.
UiPath Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:PATH opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.