UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $365,440.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00.

NYSE:PATH opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

