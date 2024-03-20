United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,000 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $239.40 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

