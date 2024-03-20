Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equitable worth $1,066,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 54.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $352,105.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $352,105.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,472. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

