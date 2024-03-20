Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $1,053,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $239.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $7,014,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

