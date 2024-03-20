Vanguard Group Inc. Has $999.95 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,820,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 402,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $999,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $9,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

