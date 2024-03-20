Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 24,694 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $954,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 306,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

AOS opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

