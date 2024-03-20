Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

