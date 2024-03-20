Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.57. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

